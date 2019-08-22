Staff sent home after threats made to Indianapolis Housing Agency

Crime Watch 8

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Housing Agency employees were sent home Thursday after threats were made to the agency’s headquarters.

In a statement, IHA executive director John Hall said the threat was directed at the agency’s main office and administrative staff. The office is located at 1935 N. Meridian Street.

Local and state police quickly secured the building and staff was sent home for the day. The agency will reopen Friday morning.

“No information indicated that residents of IHA properties were at any point at risk,” said Hall in a statement to News 8.

Details on the type of threat that was made have not been released. Police have not said if a suspect is in custody in connection with the threat.

