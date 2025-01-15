Attempted robbery near northwest side Starbucks ends with suspect shot

Illuminated red and blue police lights on the roof of an IMPD patrol car. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one suspect was shot and two others fled the scene after an attempted robbery near a northwest side Starbucks early Wednesday morning.

Online police reports show an incident involving a “person trouble with” happened just before 5:45 a.m. at Starbucks, 5710 W. 86th St.

That’s in the Trader’s Point shopping complex near a Michael’s, Books-A-Million, the Trader’s Bar and Grill, and several other restaurants.

IMPD Ofc. Tommy Thompson told News 8 at the scene officers arrived and found a male shot in a nearby parking lot for the neighboring Michael’s, Books-A-Million, and PetSmart buildings. He taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators later learned that three armed suspects in the area tried to rob at least two people during two separate incidents.

The second attempted robbery victim was armed, Thompson says, and fired their weapon. They struck a male suspect at least once, while the other two suspects fled on foot.

Both robbery victims have been cooperating with police. IMPD says there is no active threat but ask anyone who sees suspicious activity in the area to report it.

News 8 photographer Jeff Clayton says the parking lot is blocked off while police investigate and canvas the area.