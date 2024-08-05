Indiana State Fair vendor has pickup truck stolen in Avon

Timonthy Troost operating the game "Animal House" at the Indiana State Fair, (WISH PHOTO)

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A vendor at the Indiana State Fair is working to find a way to continue his job after his work truck was stolen from a hotel in Avon.

Tim Troost is a game vendor at the fair’s midway; he owns and operates the game “Animal House” at fairs nationwide.

According to a police report obtained by News 8, the theft occurred around 3 a.m. Friday at an Extended Stay Hotel located at 8045 Rockville Rd. in Avon.

Troost says he parked his truck at the hotel around 8 p.m. Thursday, and when he woke up Friday morning for opening day of the fair, his truck was gone.

The truck, a blue 2003 Ford F-350, has Florida plates.

(WISH Photo)

Troost, who lives in Wisconsin during the off-season, said the truck is the only way he can transport his game.

Many of Troost’s valuables were inside the truck when it was stolen, including tools and parts to repair the game, clothing, and other personal belongings for his two-week stay in Indianapolis.

Troost is working with his insurance company to determine what the next steps may be. In the meantime, he has had to rent a vehicle while the police work to recover his truck.

Anyone with information on where Troost’s truck may be should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.