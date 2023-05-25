State Police confirm shooting involving trooper

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana State Police trooper shot and wounded a suspect Thursday on the far east side of Indianapolis.

At around 11:30 a.m., a pair of troopers pulled over a vehicle at 34th Street and Tiffany Drive. That’s a residential area close to I-465, just south of Lawrence near 38th Street and Post Road.

During the traffic stop, a person inside the vehicle got out and ran, according to ISP Sgt. John Perrine.

The troopers went after the suspect and, at some point, one of the troopers fired shots, Perrine says.

The suspect was alert and conscious when transported to a local hospital, but police did not provide an update on the person’s condition.

Neither trooper was hurt.

Perrine says a firearm was found at the scene, but he could not confirm if the suspect pointed the weapon at the troopers.

Both troopers were wearing body-worn cameras and the cameras were activated at the time of the shooting, according to Perrine.

Thursday’s shooting marks the second time this week that a suspect has been shot by a member of Indiana State Police.

On Monday, a trooper exchanged gunfire with a suspect at a gas station on Brookville Road. The trooper involved in that incident was not hurt and is on administrative leave. The suspect was transported to an Indianapolis-area hospital.

The two shootings are not related, according to state police.

This story is still developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.