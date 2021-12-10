State Police expected to release more information in Kegan Kline case next week

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police are expected to release more information next week on Kegan Kline, a man who is connected to a social media account authorities say they found while investigating the 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German in Delphi, Indiana.
News 8 continues to follow the major developments surrounding Delphi murders. Friday, that coverage took us to Peru, Indiana, where Kline is in jail.
News 8’s Demie Johnson first reported about Kline earlier this week when she uncovered the documents that connected Kline to the social media account “anthony_shots” used to solicit young girls.
The Miami County Prosecutor told News 8 in statement he was not able to talk about the investigation, but said state police were expected to release more information early next week.
Even though charges have been filed in the matter of State of Indiana v. Kegan Anthony Kline, this is still an ongoing investigation, and the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office is unable to comment or give interviews at this time. It is my understanding that the Indiana State Police will be issuing a press release with more information early next week. This matter is set for a pretrial conference in the Miami Circuit Court via Zoom, at 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2021. It is expected that at that time, a trial date will be scheduled. Anyone who has had contact or any information regarding the social media account ‘anthony_shots,’ please direct that information to the Indiana State Police.Jeffrey K. Sinkovics, Miami County Prosecuting Attorney
News 8 wants to know the answer to a question on many people’s minds: Why do court documents say Kline was interviewed 12 days after the girls were killed and admitted to creating and using the account, but wasn’t taken into custody until more than three years later?
When News 8 went to the Miami County Sheriff’s office Friday, we were told he wasn’t around and wouldn’t be for the rest of the day.
Kline faces 30 charges, including child porn and child solicitation in Miami county. He’s due in court on Thursday.
State Police also shared a statement with News 8 about how the public can help. They said they are not asking anyone to stop sharing anything but right now, and their primary focus is on the ‘anthony_shots’ profile and anyone who may have interacted with it.
Timeline of events
- Feb. 13, 2017 – Abby and Libby are dropped off at the Monon High Bridge Trail and are not there when family comes to pick them up.
- Feb. 14, 2017 – The girls’ bodies are found.
- Feb. 15, 2017 – Police release photos of a man wanted for questioning, later considered the main suspect.
- Feb. 22, 2017 – Police release an audio file they say may contain the suspect’s voice saying “down the hill.”
- May 13, 2017 – A celebration of life is held for the girls.
- June 16, 2017 – Police reach 18,000 tips received.
- July 18, 2017 – Police add staff to analyze the high volume of tips.
- Oct. 3, 2017 – Indiana State Police visit Colorado to investigate Daniel Nations after receiving a tip.
- Nov. 11, 2017 – Carroll County Prosecutor Rob Ives announces he’s stepping down.
- Jan. 1, 2018 – New prosecutor Nicholas McLeland takes the post.
- Jan. 16, 2018 – The owner of the property where the girls’ bodies were found is ordered to home detention.
- Jan. 17, 2018 – The families of the girls give interviews with national news outlets in hopes of bringing attention to the case.
- Feb. 13, 2018 – ISP superintendent speaks on murders one year later.
- April 22, 2019 – ISP releases new sketch and video clip.
- April 24, 2019 – ISP clarifies reasons for release of second sketch.
- April 30, 2019 – The sheriff asks to stop post images of possible suspects.
- July 10, 2019 – Libby’s sister addresses rumors during a livestream.
- Jan. 8, 2020 – Delphi gets a new police chief.
- April 5, 2021 – The reward for information in the Delphi murders grows to $325,000.
- Dec. 6, 2021 – Police seek help to identify the creator of a social media account for “anthony_shots.”