State police: Man critical after shooting at Anderson home; suspect in custody

Nicholas Simmons, 24, of Anderson. Simmons was arrested by Indiana State Police on June 15, 2024, after shooting and critically injuring a man at a home in Anderson. (Provided Photo/Madison County jail)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A man was critically injured and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting at a home in Anderson on Saturday evening, Indiana State Police say.

State police said in a release that Anderson Police Department officers were dispatched to a home on Delmar Street on Anderson’s south side around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a 44-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital before being life-flighted to Indiana University St. Vincent in Indianapolis.

The man was said to be in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

State police detectives assisting with the investigation learned that an altercation broke out between two men, ending with the victim being shot.

Troopers also arrested 24-year-old Nicholas Simmons for his connection to the shooting, but say additional leads were being followed.

Simmons was being held at the Madison County jail without bond. He faces misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy and unlawful carrying of a handgun. Online jail records show he faces domestic battery and strangulation charges for an incident in May.

Simmons was due in court for the battery case in September.