State police: Person shot by Beech Grove officer

Scene of shooting near Raymond and Emerson. (WISH PHOTO/Alex Hadley)
by: Daja Stowe
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — State police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting involving a Beech Grove officer that injured a man on Indy’s southeast side.

The Beech Grove Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description of a four-door passenger that was reported stolen.

The driver of the matched description of the stolen vehicle failed to stop, which started a pursuit. Police say several attempts of a pit maneuver were used.

The suspect reportedly rammed into one of the officer’s vehicles.

Police say that one shot was fired by an officer. The suspect in the other vehicle suffered injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The suspect is in stable condition, and no officers were hurt, according to Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. John Perrine.

Emerson Avenue is closed south of Raymond Street for further investigation.

