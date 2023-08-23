State police search for former Madison Co. councilman wanted for child sex crimes

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police asked the public for help on Wednesday finding a former Madison County councilman who is charged with raping an underage girl.

55-year-old Steve Sumner is charged with 18 counts in the case, including 15 felony counts related to the rape.

ISP believes Sumner is on the run after he failed to appear in court, which he was charged for earlier this month in a separate case.

According to court documents obtained by News 8 in 2020, Sumner performed sex acts on a girl under the age of 16. Police say they also found 138 images of child pornography on his phone.