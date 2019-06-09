State police seek witnesses of I-70 shooting near Shadeland Avenue

An INDOT camera around 10:45 p.m. on June 8, 2019, shows the area where state police investigated shots fired at a car, injuring a female passenger. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- State police are looking for witnesses of a Saturday night shooting on Interstate 70 near Shadeland Avenue that injured a female car passenger.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a white or blue Honda passenger car traveling westbound on I-70 pulled up alongside a gray 2010 Toyota. Two black males inside the Honda yelled out the window at the Toyota and fired at least two shots, according to ISP.

Bullets entered the Toyota on the driver's side, striking a female passenger. The driver of the Toyota took her to an area hospital. On Saturday night, she was stable at IU Health Methodist Hospital, state police said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information on this incident is asked to called Crime Stoppers of Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.