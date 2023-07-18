State trooper arrests Missouri man going 129 mph in Posey County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most drivers go over the speed limit from time to time, but a man from Missouri really put the pedal to the metal Monday night in Posey County.

Levi Campbell, of Independence, Missouri, was arrested for reckless driving, according to Sgt. Todd Ringle, public information officer for the Indiana State Police Jasper Post.

State police put out a dispatch around 8 p.m. about a silver Mercedes-Benz SL500 convertible traveling at more than 100 mph on westbound I-64 in Gibson County, Ringle says.

Trooper Alex Venekotter, who was stationed in neighboring Posey County, heard the dispatch and started to watch for the vehicle.

At 8:15 p.m. EDT, Vennekotter spotted the Mercedes on I-64 north of New Harmony and clocked it at 129 mph, Ringle says.

When the trooper turned on his lights and sirens, Campbell “pulled over right away and was arrested,” Ringle tells News 8.

Campbell, 39, was booked into the Posey County Jail on a preliminary charge of misdemeanor criminal recklessness.