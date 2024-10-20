State trooper recovering after being struck by suspected drunk driver on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A state trooper is in stable condition and out of the hospital after he was struck by a suspected drunk driver along Interstate 465 eastbound. It happened near the east side exit on the south side.

Around 2:21 a.m. Saturday, ISP Sergeant Todd Harless was initially responding to an accident. Investigators said he was standing outside his police vehicle wrapping up his investigation when an out of control blue Honda Civic hit Harless’ vehicle. The police vehicle hit Harless and knocked him to the ground.

The accident happened near a construction site.

“Sergeant Harless was investigating a crash in that construction zone and there was no shoulders there,” said Sergeant John Perrine, public information officer for Indiana State Police. “So, he was in the left lane with lights activated.”

The back of Harless’ vehicle was now shaped like the letter V.

The front of the Hondo was smashed in. It’s windshield cracked.

Harless was initially taken to a local hospital, but he is now recovering at home.

“He’s doing well,” Perrine said. “He’s sore, but thankfully no serious injuries.”

Police suspect the driver was drinking, claiming he smelled of alcohol.

“He [the driver] had to be extricated by the fire department,” Perrine said. “When they arrived, he was somewhat entrapped in the vehicle wreckage.”

Police are waiting for results of the blood test to determine if alcohol was involved.

Perrine issued a warning to other drivers.

“Time and time again, we hear about these stories where somebody makes the selfish decision to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol, and it changes lives forever,” Perrine said.

Indiana State Police investigators are unable to share the identity of the driver until that person is arrested. The driver is healing in a local hospital.

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)