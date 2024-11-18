State troopers exchange gunfire with suspect on I-65 near Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police say officers exchanged fire with a suspect on Interstate 65 Monday morning.

The shooting happened sometime after 11 a.m. near the 157.9-mile marker of I-65 near State Road 28 in Frankfort.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine told News 8 that no officers were injured.

Perrine says SR 28 just east of I-65 is closed while investigators were on the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This story is breaking and will be updated with further information once available.