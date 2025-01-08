U.S. Marshals searching for former Madison County councilman for child sex crimes

Steven Craig Sumner, a former Madison County Councilman, is wanted by US Marshals for 18 counts of child sex crimes. (Provided photo/Madison County Jail)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — U.S. Marshals are searching for Steven Craig Sumner, a former Madison County Councilman and preacher, who is wanted for 18 counts of child sex crimes.

Sumner is wanted for 18 counts, which include 15 counts related to rape.

Sumner, who was elected as the a Madison County Councilman in 2014 and 2018, was believed to be on the run in 2023 by Indiana State Police. He served as a pastor for the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Anderson.

Jan. 7, 2025, U.S. Marshals said that Sumner is a fugitive who is a flight risk, suicidal, and to be considered armed and dangerous.

He’s describe as being 6 feet tall, 215 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

“Sumner has access to a support network which could provide him money, transportation, fake identification, and ways to support him,” the U.S. Marshal Service said in a press release.

They believe that another fugitive, Sharon Bailey Wood Barker, 63, is associated with Sumner.

Barker is described as 5 feet 7 inches, 125 pounds, and blonde hair.

Sharon Bailey Wood Barker. (Provided photo/East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers)

Court documents received by News 8 in 2020 say that the investigation into Sumner was prompted by a girl, under the age of 16, who reported that he performed sex acts on her.

The documents say that investigators found 138 images of child pornography on Sumner’s phone.

Anyone with information concerning Sumner or Barker is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service investigative contact George Sheridan at (317) 903-7693.