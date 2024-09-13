Stolen phone brings call for more security on buses; IndyGo says thefts are rare

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bad experience on an IndyGo bus inspired an Indianapolis man to call for more security on the city’s transit system.

Bill Malcom said two juveniles snatched his cellphone from him as he rode an IndyGo Red Line rapid-transit bus northbound from downtown on Sept. 8. The two teens ran off before Malcom realized what happened.

“Apparently, you can sell your phone at the (ecoATM) drop box on the Kroger at 86th Street and other spots. They take it there for cash,” he said.

Malcom believes believes IndyGo is allowing trouble makers to run rampant on its buses.

IndyGo says thefts against riders are rare, with only five reported in the past 18 months. The public agency says in a statement it takes every incident seriously.

“IndyGo employs security and law enforcement officers to patrol routes and properties. We’ve also increased the number of fare inspectors who ride our bus rapid transit (BRT) lines, including the Red Line and future Purple Line, to enforce fare payment. We’re doing all of this while increasing our efforts to educate riders on the use of the mykey fare payment system that requires you to pay before you ride BRT.” IndyGo

Malcom says the manager of the Broad Ripple CVS drugstore told him people ride the bus into the neighborhood so they can steal from the store.

Malcomb worries these types of crimes are chasing businesses away from Broad Ripple, and deter people from using public transit. “The lady who cuts my hair at Bobby Cooper will not take the Red Line for the reasons I mentioned, even though she lives on Mass Ave and works on 65th and Broad Ripple.”

IndyGo declined to release surveillance footage of the incident because it remained under investigation.

