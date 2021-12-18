Crime Watch 8

Student arrested for making bomb threat at Peru High School

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A 15-year-old Peru High School student is under arrest for making a bomb threat at the school, Peru Police Department said Friday.

School officials called police around 12:20 p.m. Friday when a note saying there was a bomb in the building was found in a common area. Police say students and faculty evacuated the school.

The building was then searched by police dogs.

No bomb was found, but police say the student is charged with two counts of intimidation and one count of false reporting.