Student taken into custody after knife attack at Hendricks County middle school

CLAYTON, Ind. (WISH) — One student was injured in a knife attack involving another student at a Hendricks County Middle School.

Lt. Jim Yetter with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says the student was treated at the school with “superficial wounds” after the attack.

Yetter said it happened around 10 a.m. at Cascade Middle School.

Yetter described it as an isolated incident. The school was on lockdown for about five minutes.

The incident happened inside of a classroom. The suspect was detained and taken into custody.

No other information has been released.