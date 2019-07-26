Sullivan man arrested for battery of 4-week-old infant

SULLIVAN CO., Ind. — An investigation into a four-week old infant with life-threatening injuries led to the arrest of a Sullivan man.

Dalton Arnold, 24, is facing charges of battery resulting in protracted loss or impairment and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to Indiana State Police, Arnold was the live-in boyfriend of the mother, and had direct supervision of the infant when the injuries occurred.

The investigation first began May 21, after the infant was transported from the Sullivan County Hospital Emergency Room to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

Arnold is currently being held at the Sullivan County Jail on a $60,000 bond.