Crime Watch 8

Summit lets youths shares concerns with IMPD officers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday was listening to concerns from the Indianapolis youth.

The department hosted its Engaged 2002 youth summit at the offices of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, 1433 N. Meridian St. The goal was to bridge the gap between officers and kids. Children got a chance to see into a world they aren’t familiar with and ask the big questions.

IMPD Officer Darius Clark said, “We’re discussing a lot of racism, just things that are going on in the world, like police brutality, and bringing clarity as it relates to Indianapolis.”

Clark says it’s also important to highlight the positives of police work alongside the negative.

Members of Chief Randal Taylor’s Youth Council were among people at the event, according to IMPD.