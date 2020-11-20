Summitville fire chief arrested for child sex crimes

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A fire chief in Madison County has been arrested for sexual misconduct, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP said James Randall Sizelove has been taken into custody.

Police said the investigation began in March after a concerned third-party came forward with the allegations.

During the course of their investigation, police learned that Sizelove, 56, first met the victim, who is now 23, while employed as a bus driver for the Madison Grant School Corporation in 2010. Sizelove was the victim’s bus driver. Police also learned that in In 2013, when the victim was 15, Sizelove committed a number of sexual crimes against the victim.

He no longer works for the school.

Then in April, a search warrant on Sizelove’s residence was carried out which resulted in the discovery of multiple electronic devices with pornographic images of the victim.

In addition to being the current fire chief of the Summitville Fire Department, he was also a reserve for the Summitville Police Department. Both positions he held at the time when police say the sexual misconduct took place. He has since been let go from the police department.

In addition to the search of Sizelove’s residence, multiple interviews were conducted.

After an arrest warrant was issued for Sizelove, he turned himself in to police Friday morning.

He is currently being held in Madison County Jail where he faces the following preliminary charges: