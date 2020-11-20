Summitville fire chief charged with child-sex crimes

SUMMITVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A fire chief in northern Madison County has been arrested for sexual misconduct with a child, according to the Indiana State Police.

James Randall Sizelove has been taken into custody, state police said in a Friday morning news release.

The investigation began in March after a concerned third-party came forward with the allegations.

During the course of their investigation, police learned that Sizelove, 56, first met the victim, who is now 23, while employed as a bus driver for the Madison-Grant School Corp. in 2010. Sizelove was the victim’s bus driver. Police also learned that in 2013, when the victim was 15, Sizelove committed a number of sexual crimes against the victim.

He no longer works for the school district.

In April, a search warrant on Sizelove’s home was carried out and discovered multiple electronic devices with pornographic images of the victim.

In addition to being the fire chief of the Summitville Fire Department, he was also a reserve officer for the Summitville Police Department; both positions he held at the time when police say the sexual misconduct happened. He has since been let go from the police department.

In addition to the search of Sizelove’s home, multiple interviews were conducted.

After an arrest warrant was issued for Sizelove, he turned himself in to police Friday morning.

He was being held in Madison County Jail. He was formally charged Friday afternoon in Madison Circuit Court with:

Criminal deviate conduct-using or threatening to use deadly force.

Sexual misconduct with a minor.

Child solicitation.

Child seduction-child care worker in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct.

Possession of child pornography.

Summitville is about 35 miles northeast of Indianapolis.