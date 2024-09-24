‘Super mom’ sentenced to 14 years in death of 4-month-old daughter

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A 34-year-old woman called herself a “super mom” as she was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the death of her 4-month-old daughter.

Tricia K. Cavanaugh, of Muncie, pleaded guilty to the charge neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

She took drugs before breast-feeding the baby in bed and falling asleep next to the child.

Indiana Department of Child Services did a saliva test and found Cavanaugh had hydrocodone, diazepam, nordiazepam and oxycodone in her system.

Child Services had warned Cavanaugh more than year earlier about the dangers of sleeping with a child. In that case, a 2-month-old was removed from Cavanaugh’s home.

Muncie Police Department responded about 9:15 a.m. June 9, 2016, to her home in the 2100 block of North Glenwood Avenue. That’s in a residential area off West Bethel Avenue a few blocks east of Tillotson Avenue. Officers found the unconscious baby who died later at a hospital.

A news release from Delaware County Prosecutor Eric M. Hoffman said Cavanaugh referred to herself as a “super mom” during her sentencing hearing Monday in Delaware Circuit Court 3.

Judge Douglass Mawhorr responded to Cavanaugh, “I am not so sure about that,” according to the release.

Statement