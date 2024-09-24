‘Super mom’ sentenced to 14 years in death of 4-month-old daughter
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A 34-year-old woman called herself a “super mom” as she was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the death of her 4-month-old daughter.
Tricia K. Cavanaugh, of Muncie, pleaded guilty to the charge neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.
She took drugs before breast-feeding the baby in bed and falling asleep next to the child.
Indiana Department of Child Services did a saliva test and found Cavanaugh had hydrocodone, diazepam, nordiazepam and oxycodone in her system.
Child Services had warned Cavanaugh more than year earlier about the dangers of sleeping with a child. In that case, a 2-month-old was removed from Cavanaugh’s home.
Muncie Police Department responded about 9:15 a.m. June 9, 2016, to her home in the 2100 block of North Glenwood Avenue. That’s in a residential area off West Bethel Avenue a few blocks east of Tillotson Avenue. Officers found the unconscious baby who died later at a hospital.
A news release from Delaware County Prosecutor Eric M. Hoffman said Cavanaugh referred to herself as a “super mom” during her sentencing hearing Monday in Delaware Circuit Court 3.
Judge Douglass Mawhorr responded to Cavanaugh, “I am not so sure about that,” according to the release.
Statement
“This case is a prime example of a needless death of an infant due unsafe sleep practices. I, and others, have been sounding the alarm on unsafe sleep practices for years. Parents and caregivers must follow the ABC’s of the safe sleep. Infants and babies should always sleep Alone, on their Backs, and in a safe Crib. Sleeping with the infant in an adult bed can result in the fatal smothering of an infant. Contrary to the belief of some, sleeping in adult bed with your infant or, engaging in other unsafe sleep practices is, by definition, child neglect. Despite the wide spread availability of these prevention programs, locally we continue to see these types of child abuse and neglect. I am proud of Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig and Deputy Prosecutor Maricel Driscoll for their hard work and dedication in this case.”
Delaware County Prosecutor Eric M. Hoffman