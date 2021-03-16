Survivor told neighbor ‘stimulus money’ caused gunfire killing 4 family members

Craig Jackson recalls a woman showing up on his porch on March 13, 2021, and saying she had been shot. (WISH Photo/Sierra Hignite)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Craig Jackson says he was waiting on a food delivery late Saturday night when he heard a knock on his door.

“I was sitting right here in my chair. I hear a loud bang on the door; bam, bam, bam, bam. I get up. I said, ‘Who is it?'” Jackson said. “She said, ‘Can you help me? I have been shot.'”

According to family of the victim, the woman was Jeanettrius Moore. She said she had been shot by the father of her child, Malik Halfacre, 25.

This is the man who was able to call 911 and possibly save the life of the only survivor from a weekend homicide that killed four people.



“Stimulus money” is what the woman told him caused the suspect to shoot her and kill 4 members of her family. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/l8HapBNTQk — Sierra Hignite (@SierraHigniteTV) March 15, 2021

“She was frantic. She was hysterical. She was in pain,” Jackson said. “She said her baby daddy shot her, and he shot her, her mother and the kids. She said she was the only person who got away.”

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 8:15 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of East New York and North Randolph streets on a report of a person shot. Based on what Jeanettrius Moore told them, officers went to the 300 block of North Randolph Street. They went into a home there and found the four people dead.

While Moore and Jackson waited for police to arrive, Jackson tried to keep Moore conscious by talking to her. “I said, ‘Why did he shoot you?’ And her exact words were ‘stimulus money,'” Jackson said.

He was in disbelief that Halfacre would kill four people and injure another over a stimulus check.

“Her exact words were, ‘I am the only one who got away. He killed the rest of them.’ Those were her exact words,” Jackson said.

Those who were killed in the shooting have been identified as: Jeanettrius’ daughter Eve Moore, 7; Jeanettrius’ mother Tomeeka Brown, 44 ; Jeanettrius’ brother Dequan Moore, 23; and Jeanettrius’ cousin Anthony Johnson, 35.

Moore was sitting on Jackson’s patio hiding from Halfacre behind a wall because she says he was chasing her. Jackson said a pickup truck drove around the block slowly three times while they were waiting for police but he couldn’t see who was inside.

“She kept on saying, ‘Please help me, please help me, please help me. And I told her, I said ‘The police are on the way. The police are on the way,'” Jackson said.

Jeanettrius Moore was released from the hospital Monday, according to family members.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the funerals of those who were killed.

Police have identified Halfacre as the suspect. He was taken into custody on Sunday evening after an hourslong standoff with police at a home near 10th Street and Arlington Avenue. He has not yet been formally charged. Online jail records list preliminary charges for Halfacre as murder, robbery and attempted murder.

Investigators said he fled the scene with 6-month-old Malia Halfacre, triggering an Amber Alert in the early morning hours of Sunday. Malia was found safe around 5:30 a.m.

A News 8 story from May 2017 says Halfacre was arrested for shooting a man. Online court records indicate Halfacre took a plea agreement in early 2018 for pointing a firearm. Charges of aggravated battery and carrying a handgun without a license were dismissed.