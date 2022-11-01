Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Suspect arrested after shooting girlfriend and her brother

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in a Friday afternoon homicide where the suspect shot and killed his girlfriend’s brother, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday.

Raymond Gilder, 31, is under arrest for murder.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Friday IMPD officers were sent to a Subway in the 5000 block of East 38th Street on a report of a person shot. That’s on the city’s northeast side.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man and woman near a vehicle in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital and the man later died, he was identified as 24-year-old Randall Shields III.

The mother of both people who were shot was also at the scene and witnessed the shooting, court papers say.

As officers investigated the shooting, they were sent to the 5200 block of Butler Terrace. That’s just north of the Massachusetts Avenue and East 30th Street intersection and one mile from the Subway.

Upon arrival, officers found Gilder leaving an apartment unit with a gunshot wound. He told officers he was injured in a shoot out and was transported to a local hospital.

According to court documents, the investigation led officers to believe both incidents were related.

Detectives interviewed the mother of the people shot and found in the Subway parking lot. She said that earlier that day her daughter asked her for a ride from her boyfriend’s apartment. She and Shields went to the apartment complex to pick her daughter up.

They were not given an apartment number. After driving around, they found her daughter arguing with her boyfriend, Gilder. She attempted to intervene in the argument but was not successful.

Gilder then left and returned a few minutes later with a handgun, court docs say. He then shot Shields and his girlfriend. Shields fired back.

The mother of the two people shot put her children in the car, drove to the Subway, and called 911.

Officers were able to identify Glider as a suspect and arrested him after he received treatment for his gunshot wound. He was transported to the IMPD Homicide Office and did not admit to having a handgun or shooting anyone.

This incident is still under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.