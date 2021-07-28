Crime Watch 8

Suspect arrested after woman found decapitated in Clarksville apartment

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect was arrested and charged with murder after a woman was found decapitated and dismembered at an apartment in Clarksville Tuesday morning.

Authorities in Clarksville called the crime brutal and heinous, noting that it’s one of the worst in the department’s history.

“32 years as a police officer and I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Clarksville Police Department Chief Mark Palmer.

“Yesterday’s crime scene, in my 23 years, is probably one of the most horrific that we’ve been involved in,” said Maj. Joel DeMoss. “As a law enforcement officer, we want to see justice and to whatever that extent that is, especially when you see a brutal crime scene like that and the viciousness of it.”

Officers were called to an apartment in the 400 block of Kensington Avenue Tuesday around 8 a.m. on reports of a fire. When they arrived to the scene, investigators found a woman’s body. The victim has been identified as 67-year-old Melody Gambetty.

Authorities immediately began canvassing the area and looking through surveillance video for evidence.

A suspect was quickly identified as Brian Williams. He was arrested later Tuesday and charged with murder on Wednesday.

Surveillance video showed Williams carrying a suitcase out of the victim’s home.

Police served a search warrant at the suspect’s home where they found additional evidence, including a suitcase where body parts were found, police said.

Authorities do not believe Williams knew the victim.

“We believe this was probably a botched robbery or home invasion and it just went bad,” said DeMoss.

Items missing from Gambetty’s home were also found at the suspect’s apartment, police said.

Police believe Williams killed Gambetty on Monday and returned to the scene later in an attempt to get rid of evidence.

“We’re very close here. Neighbors know neighbors. Kids know kids… the neighbors watch out for each other,” said Palmer. “So when you have such a heinous crime such as this…it just sends a shockwave through the community.”

The investigation is ongoing.