Castleton Square Mall shooting suspect arrested again for role in shooting

Indianapolis police were sent to a report of shots fired at 8:29 p.m. Dec. 23, 2024, at Castleton Square Mall on East 82nd Street. (WISH Photo/Reyna Revelle)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A suspect in a shooting at Castleton Square Mall just days before Christmas has been arrested again for his role in the incident that left one man injured.

Aaron McClure, 18, was arrested for a second time on Tuesday, this time on an intimidation charge. According to Indianapolis police, another suspect was taken into custody alongside McClure. They were 17 at the time of the incident.

The shooting broke out shortly before 8:30 p.m. Dec. 23.

IMPD previously reported that off-duty officers working security at the mall, at 6020 E. 82nd St. on the city’s northeast side, when the shots were fired. At some point, a fight broke out between McClure and a group of people, leading to two shots in the south side of the mall being fired.

One of the shots struck a man, who later arrived at Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

McClure was first arrested on Christmas Eve, but later released.

IMPD says detectives gathered further evidence against McClure, leading to his second arrest Tuesday. Two others, another man and a 17-year-old, were taken into custody for the mall incident.

McClure faces a charge for intimidation with a deadly weapon, while second suspect was arrested for dangerous possession of a firearm.