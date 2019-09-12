Suspect arrested for involvement in 18-year-old man’s shooting death

Ron-Ricco Duncan was arrested Wednesday for his involvement with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in April, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A suspect in the April shooting death of an 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police arrested Ron-Ricco Duncan on Wednesday for his involvement in the shooting death of Gerald Beamon Jr.

Beamon was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a vacant home at 3237 N. Ruckle St. on April 1.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make charging decisions.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.