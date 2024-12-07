Suspect arrested in Grant county for a stolen car and a standoff

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested for leading Grant County law enforcement on a chase and eventual standoff.

43-year-old Frank Phan, who has a prior criminal record and is wanted in the State of Ohio, was arrested Dec. 6. by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said that they tried to conducted a traffic stop on a stolen car around 4:50 p.m. on 22nd and Washington Streets in Marion, Indiana.

The vehicle, an Audi SUV, was reported stolen out of Fort Wayne Dec. 1.

The SUV stopped at first, but when commanded get out of the vehicle Phan sped away. Several officers chased the suspect for 12 minutes, going from central to south Marion.

Chasing down 38th Street to Home Avenue, then north onto Pennsylvania Avenue to State Road 18 to 3500 East Montpelier Pike, Phan then took the chase off-road.

About a quarter of a mile across a farm field, Phan crashed the SUV and got the vehicle stuck in a wooded area.

Police say that Phan was considered armed and dangerous, so officers issued commands through a loudspeaker in a 49-minute standoff.

The Sheriff’s Office used a MRAP armored vehicle to get in and arrest Phan, but he surrendered without further incident.

“If you come to Grant County with the intent to commit crimes, know this — we will have a place for you in the Grant County Jail. Our deputies work tirelessly to ensure the safety of our community, and we will hold criminals accountable for their actions,” Sheriff Del Garcia said.