Suspect arrested in connection to a series of business robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person has been taken into custody in connection to a series of robberies, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Police have arrested 26-year-old Alfred Cunningham for a number of January and February robberies.
On Thursday, Feb. 4, just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the the 5500 block of West Washington Street for an armed business robbery. Once on the scene, officers, after getting a description of the suspect, began searching the area. At one point, officers came into contact with a male, later identified as Cunningham, matching the suspect’s description.
As officers attempted to apprehend Cunningham, a handgun was found in his possession.
After he was apprehended and in custody, police said Cunningham confessed to the business robbery. Officers also learned that Cunningham was on a supervised release for a previous and unrelated robbery conviction.
Officers believe Cunningham is connected to the following business robberies:
- Jan. 26, 21 Victory Super Foods 7460 Rockville Road
- Jan. 29, 21 Subway 7310 Rockville Road
- Jan. 23, 21 Duckett’s Seafood 3816 N. High School Road
- Jan. 25, 21 Family Dollar 3650 N. High School Road
- Jan. 17, 21 Jordan’s 5602 W. Washington Street
- Jan. 20, 21 Phillips 66 6455 W. Washington Street
- Jan. 21, 21 Dollar Tree 5115 W. Washington Street