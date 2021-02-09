Crime Watch 8

Suspect arrested in connection to a series of business robberies

Photo of Alfred Cunningham. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person has been taken into custody in connection to a series of robberies, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police have arrested 26-year-old Alfred Cunningham for a number of January and February robberies.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the the 5500 block of West Washington Street for an armed business robbery. Once on the scene, officers, after getting a description of the suspect, began searching the area. At one point, officers came into contact with a male, later identified as Cunningham, matching the suspect’s description.

As officers attempted to apprehend Cunningham, a handgun was found in his possession.

After he was apprehended and in custody, police said Cunningham confessed to the business robbery. Officers also learned that Cunningham was on a supervised release for a previous and unrelated robbery conviction.

Officers believe Cunningham is connected to the following business robberies:

  1. Jan. 26, 21        Victory Super Foods 7460 Rockville Road                           
  2. Jan. 29, 21        Subway                     7310 Rockville Road                           
  3. Jan. 23, 21        Duckett’s Seafood    3816 N. High School Road                 
  4. Jan. 25, 21        Family Dollar            3650 N. High School Road                  
  5. Jan. 17, 21        Jordan’s                    5602 W. Washington Street                 
  6. Jan. 20, 21        Phillips 66                 6455 W. Washington Street                 
  7. Jan. 21, 21        Dollar Tree                5115 W. Washington Street                 

