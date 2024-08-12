Suspect arrested in July road rage shooting on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State police have arrested a suspect in a July 20 road rage shooting that injured an 18-year-old driver on I-465 on the west side.

Latrail L. Ramsey, 19, of Indianapolis, faces a preliminary charge of aggravated battery.

State police have not publicly identified the 18-year-old driver of the truck. The man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. July 20 on I-465 near the 10th Street interchange. Shortly after, a 911 caller notified police of a possible gunshot victim at the Circle K gas station on 10th Street near I-465. Officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department met the 18-year-old man, who had driven a gray pickup to the station for help

The truck’s passenger was not injured.

Detectives learned from the man that he was going southbound on I-465 when another car pulled up beside him and fired several shots into the driver’s side of the truck. The suspect then sped away from the scene in a gray passenger car.

Ramsey’s arrest happened Friday, Indiana State Police said in a news release issued Monday afternoon. His arrest came after search warrants were executed. The release did not say where the searches happened, but, in addition to finding Ramsey, investigators also found a Glock switch, and a suspect in another shooting, leading to two additional arrests.

Online court records in Marion County did not show a case for Ramsey on Monday afternoon.

News 8 has reached out to state police for Ramsey’s jail-booking photo. Ramsey was not listed as being incarcerated in Marion County, according to online records.

Anyone with information on this shooting or who was in the area of I-465 and 10th Street between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday and had dashcams was asked to contact Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.