Crime Watch 8

Suspect arrested in weekend street racing incident on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police arrested a man who organized a street race along Interstate 465.

Troopers responded to I-465 and 56th Street on the city’s east side around 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 22. Several 911 callers said cars were blocking the entire interstate.

“They do this to allow other members of their group to get on the highway and use the street as a race track,” said ISP Sgt. John Perrine.

25-year-old Martin Green of Indianapolis is charged with obstruction of traffic with a motor vehicle and driving while suspended, with a prior suspension within 10 years.

“Part of our investigation is to identify other people who were involved in this incident,” said Perrine.

Investigators are also trying to determine if Green and the other participants were involved in street racing incident that took place Sept. 25, 2021.