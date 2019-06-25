Suspect breaks into taco restaurant, flees with $2,000 on Pacers Bikeshare bicycle Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The unidentified suspect was caught on camera smashing his way into Tacos 46 and fleeing on a yellow bicycle. (PHOTO: Speedway Police Department) [ + - ] Video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A bicycle-riding burglar stole approximately $2,000 from a family-owned restaurant on North High School Road, the owners said.

The unidentified suspect’s two-wheeled getaway vehicle appeared to be part of the Pacers Bikeshare fleet, according to Speedway detectives.

The break-in at Tacos 46 occurred Wednesday around 4:15 a.m., according to time-stamped surveillance footage provided by Monica Rayo, the owners’ daughter.

The video shows a man in a black hoodie smashing a panel of glass in the restaurant’s main door and crawling inside. He walks down a hallway next to the kitchen and enters the restaurant’s office space.

The suspect appeared to know where they kept money, Rayo told News 8, but fled with "mostly change and small bills."

"You can tell he was a newbie because he didn't have a mask," she said. "They usually have gloves, masks and a whole routine."

The incident marked the fourth burglary at Tacos 46 in 18 months, according to Rayo and her family.

She estimated total losses of approximately $15,000.

"We lost money, but it's money only," said co-owner Demetrio Rayo. "Nobody was hurt. That's the important thing."

No arrests were made following the previous break-ins.

The suspects entered through the same front door. One used a wine bottle to break the glass, Monica Rayo said, and another used a bat.

"This is the first time we've actually been able to catch them on camera and say, 'This is the face [of] the person who came in,'" she told News 8.

Anybody with information about the burglary is urged to contact Detective Matt Dalke at (317) 246-5357.

Pacers Bikeshare representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment from News 8.