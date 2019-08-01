Suspect caught on camera during apartment burglary

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police are searching for a suspect after an apartment was burglarized Thursday afternoon.

The burglary happened around 1:30 p.m. in the Bella Vista apartment complex in the area of 106th Street and Lantern Road.

Video surveillance shows the suspect was wearing a yellow T-shirt, jeans and yellow tennis shoes at the time of the burglary.

No other details have been released.

If you recognize the suspect of if you have information about the crime, you are asked to call Fishers Police Detective Kirby Campbell at 317-595-3300.