Suspect charged with killing Trooper Aaron Smith requests change of venue

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Eddie Jones, the 18-year-old accused of killing Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith, is requesting a change of venue for his upcoming trial, according to online court records.

The request would involve moving his trial to another county, or bringing the jury in from another county.

The judge has not issued a decision yet.

In addition to murder, Jones is charged with auto theft and resisting law enforcement.

Jones is set to appear in court for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Aug. 21 in Hendricks Circuit Court in Danville.

The Missouri man is accused of driving a stolen vehicle and leading police on a chase that killed Smith as he was trying to deploy stop sticks at the I-70 interchange on Ronald Reagan Parkway.

