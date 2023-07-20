Suspect found dead in tent after shootout with police in rural Greene County

OWENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A Greene County sheriff’s deputy had a shootout early Thursday with a suspect who’d reportedly shot his 31-year-old ex-girlfriend in the leg on Wednesday night, according to Indiana State Police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The male was later found dead.

The woman had been shot sometime between 9-9:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home at Eagle Pointe, near Bloomington in Monroe County. She lost consciousness and was unable to contact police until about 1:30 a.m. Friday after she’d driven to her parents’ home in Monroe County. Police have not publicly identified the woman or her ex-boyfriend.

After the shooting, the male drove to the 3900 block of South Old Clifty Road and set up a tent outside his vehicle.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, Green County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for the male. Deputies located the suspect’s vehicle on the block of Old Clifty Road located off I-69 near the East Mineral-Koleen Road underpass. That’s southwest of Owensburg in rural Greene County.

Deputies from the Greene and Monroe county sheriff’s offices arrived and took cover once they heard gunshots coming from the tent. The Greene County deputy fired his patrol rifle toward the tent.

Later, Bloomington Police Department’s Critical Incident Response Team went inside the tent and found the suspect, a male, was deceased. No results have been publicly shared from an autopsy that was scheduled for Thursday.

Deputies involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave, a customary practice in police shootings. The deputies were not publicly identified.

Indiana State Police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are conducting separate investigations into the shooting.