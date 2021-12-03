Crime Watch 8

Suspect handcuffed to gurney, hospitalized after stolen vehicle rolled into ditch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a man crashed a stolen truck, then crashed it into a ditch minutes later.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the truck was stolen around 6:30 a.m. on the city’s southwest side. The crash occurred around ten minutes later on W. Mooresville Road near Kentucky Avenue and Interstate 465.

The suspect had to be pulled from the truck by Decatur Township firefighters with “jaws of life” tools.

Once he was out, he was handcuffed to a gurney and transported to a hospital.

IMPD has not yet released his name.