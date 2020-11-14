Suspect hospitalized after police shooting on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A male suspect was hospitalized after being shot by police on the city’s west side Saturday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to 6380 W. 34th St. Saturday around 2 a.m. on reports of a disturbance. That’s near North High School Road on the city’s west side.

IMPD public information officer William Young said officers were notified of a disturbance and encountered a male suspect who had a gun. Police fired at the suspect and he was struck and taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

No officers were hurt.

Young said both an internal and external investigation into the police shooting are underway. A firearm was recovered at the scene, he said.

Trending Headlines

Police believe there is no threat to the area.