Suspect in custody after 14-year-old shot and killed Saturday

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — One is in custody after a 14-year-old was shot and killed Saturday, Edinburgh Police Department announced Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot in the 600 block of South Pleasant Street in Edinburgh, which is a half-hour south of Indianapolis.

Upon arrival, police located a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to Riley Hospital for Children where he was later pronounced dead.

During the investigation, officers were advised of a suspect who fled the scene. Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Pedro Castillo-Salmeron. Officers located Castillo-Salmeron and he was taken into custody without incident.

Castillo-Salmeron was taken to the Johnson County Jail, and he faces charges of reckless homicide.

Police have not announced the name of the 14-year-old and no further information was available as of Sunday morning.