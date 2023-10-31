Suspect in custody after illegal guns, fentanyl found in Indianapolis home

Search
(Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Crime Guns Task Force took an Indianapolis man into custody in connection to an on-going guns and narcotics investigation.

On Oct. 17, the Indianapolis Metroplitan Police Department assisted the Marion County Probation Office with a compliance check for Durand Johnson-Nance, 27, at his home in the 4000 block of East 12th Street.

Upon arrival they soon discovered that Johnson-Nance was not at his home or at work. His employers told police that Johnson-Nance had called in, claiming that he was “in some trouble” and requested paid time off.

His absence from both places was a violation of Johnson-Nance’s parole as he was previously arrested for armed robbery back in 2016.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for his home and found illegally owned firearms and narcotics. The list included:

  • Approximately 30 grams of suspected fentanyl pills
  • Approximately 4 lbs. of marijuana
  • A Lorcin L25 .25-caliber handgun
  • A Zig 1911 .45-caliber handgun
  • A Springfield Armory XD .40 caliber handgun
  • A Ruger 5.7-caliber handgun
  • A KelTec 9 mm AR pistol
  • A stolen Ruger SR9 9 mm AR pistol

Johnson-Nance was taken into custody on Thursday and is facing preliminary charges such as possession of a firearm and dealing in controlled substances.

(photo credit/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
Crime Map

