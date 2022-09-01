Crime Watch 8

Suspect in custody after shooting inside Fishers home

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect was in custody after a Thursday afternoon shooting inside a home in Fishers, police said.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Fishers Police Department tweeted just before 5 p.m. Thursday that the suspect, who was not named, was taken into custody without incident. Officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home in the 13400 block of Lantern Road. That’s north of 131st Street between Allisonville Road and State Road 37.

Police did not say what time the call was made.

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

