Suspect in deaths of 3 children, woman in Fort Wayne caught in Lafayette

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect in the deaths of three young children and a woman Wednesday morning in Fort Wayne has been captured in Lafayette.
Fort Wayne Police Department was called for a report of an unknown problem around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Gay Street. That’s in a residential neighborhood south of the downtown area.
Officers found three young children and a woman dead. Their names have not been released.
Fort Wayne police said late Wednesday afternoon that Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron, 21, was arrested at an apartment complex in Lafayette. He was being taken back to Fort Wayne to face murder charges.