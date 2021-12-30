Crime Watch 8

Suspect in fatal shooting of Anderson woman found with her vehicle in Boston

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man detained in Boston is wanted on a warrant for the murder of a 37-year-old woman found dead in her home Dec. 21, Anderson police say.

Alexander Miranda Ortiz, 36, of Anderson, was found in Boston while possessing a vehicle registered to the woman found dead, Andrea Aguirre. Anderson police were working with the Massachusetts State Police on the case.

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office granted the warrant for Ortiz, says a news release from Caleb McKnight, public information officer for Anderson Police Department.

Police earlier had said Aguirre was found dead in the bedroom of her home in the 2900 block of East Fifth Street by her estranged husband. She had a gunshot wound, police said.

Her estranged husband had gone to check on Aguirre and their children because he couldn’t get in touch with her. The children are safe and with family, according to police.

More details will be released later, the release says.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call detective Josh Senseney at 765-648-6757.