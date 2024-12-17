Suspect in fatal stabbing outside Arsenal Tech is 14 years old, IMPD says

The suspect arrested for the stabbing death of a 14-year-old girl outside Arsenal Tech High School is a 14-year-old boy, Indianapolis police confirmed Tuesday. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police confirmed Tuesday that the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old girl near Arsenal Tech High School on Monday is a 14-year-old boy.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office later identified the girl as Anabel Trujillo and ruled her death a homicide. Indianapolis Public Schools confirmed that Trujillo was a student at Arsenal Tech.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Trujillo fatally wounded outside a house on Randolph Street, not far from the high school, just after 9 a.m. Monday. Trujillo died at the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives arrived a short time later and began searching for a possible suspect.

With the help of several witnesses, investigators “quickly obtained a description” of the suspect and learned which way he went after the murder, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

IMPD homicide detectives and IPS Police coordinated their search efforts and located and detained the 14-year-old suspect on school grounds.

The suspect was arrested for his role in Trujillo’s murder and then transported to the juvenile detention center. His name is being withheld because of his age.

“This is a heartbreaking and senseless tragedy that has left our community shaken. A young life has been cut short, and another has been forever changed by an act of violence,” IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said. “Together, we must work to address the issues that lead to violence among our youth and do everything in our power to prevent these tragedies from happening again.”

IMPD thanked the community for its help in making the arrest possible.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

Under Indiana law, a juvenile between the ages of 12 and 16 can be charged with murder in juvenile court, but the prosecutor can request that the judge waive the case to adult court.