Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Suspect in Franklin, Indiana, gas station robbery arrested in Kentucky

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 34-year-old man was arrested in Kentucky after police say he held up a Franklin gas station Thursday night.

Just after 11:50 p.m., the Franklin Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Phillips 66 Gas Station, 400 E. Jefferson St. Officers say the suspect left the scene in a white Toyota Corolla with an undetermined amount of cash.

Franklin police detectives identified the suspect as Nathaniel Smith. Smith was found by Kentucky State Police and arrested on unrelated charges.

Smith will be transported back to Indiana and held pending formal charges.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Study: Indiana ranked among the...
Indiana News /
Indiana court: Teen accused of...
Crime Watch 8 /
2 kayakers rescued after storms...
Indiana News /
ACTION Health Center offering walk-in...
Local News /
Inmate found unresponsive in Greene...
Local News /
Boots and dog tags Alan...
Entertainment /
Child drowns at Howard County...
Indiana News /
Moscow blames Kyiv for missile...
International News /