Suspect in Franklin, Indiana, gas station robbery arrested in Kentucky

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 34-year-old man was arrested in Kentucky after police say he held up a Franklin gas station Thursday night.

Just after 11:50 p.m., the Franklin Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Phillips 66 Gas Station, 400 E. Jefferson St. Officers say the suspect left the scene in a white Toyota Corolla with an undetermined amount of cash.

Franklin police detectives identified the suspect as Nathaniel Smith. Smith was found by Kentucky State Police and arrested on unrelated charges.

Smith will be transported back to Indiana and held pending formal charges.