Crime Watch 8

Suspect in Purdue dorm murder formally charged

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Formal charges have been filed against a man accused of murdering his roommate in a Purdue University dorm room.

Ji Min Sha, 22, returned to court Thursday afternoon after being arrested for the murder of 20-year-old Varun Chheda. Sha and Chheda lived together on the first floor at McCutcheon Hall on the west end of campus.

According to court documents, Sha called authorities after he repeatedly stabbed Chheda in the head and neck around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 5. Investigators said Chheda was found dead in a chair and blood was splattered on the wall and floor. Sha had blood on his clothes and body and told investigators that a folding knife on the floor was his, according to court documents.

The Purdue University Police Department quickly arrested Sha.

Sha made a court appearance on Oct. 7 and told reporters gathered outside the courtroom that he was being “blackmailed.” Documents acquired by News 8 do not elaborate on that claim.

Online court records do not yet list a future appearance by Sha.

Visitation for Chheda was held on Sunday. Hundreds gathered on Wednesday night to remember Chheda.