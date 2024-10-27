Suspect injured in police shooting near North Kealing Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday is investigating a police shooting on the city’s near east side.

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the intersection of East 11th Street and North Kealing Avenue to respond to a separate incident when a woman ran out of her vehicle and approached an officer. She told officers that someone held her at gunpoint.

Shortly after, officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The suspect was struck by gunfire. No officers were injured. The suspect was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, and they said there is no immediate threat to the community.

A witness told News 8 that he heard officers yell “Drop that weapon!” before two shots were fired.

IMPD did not immediately release any additional information.