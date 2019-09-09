Suspect pulled out of vehicle after chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man had to be dragged out of his vehicle following a chase on the city’s near north side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says an officer tried to pull over a man on a traffic stop on College Avenue near 25th Street on Monday morning.

IMPD says the man refused to pull over, then led police on a chase. News 8’s Kevin Ratermann was there as officers pursued the man near 16th and Illinois streets.

The man stopped at a gas station, refused to get out of his vehicle, then was dragged out by officers.

IMPD has not yet released his name or why he refused to stop for officers.