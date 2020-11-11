Armed suspect apprehended near Boone, Clinton County line after search

Photo of the search for a suspect in Boone County on Nov. 11, 2020. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – An armed suspect is in custody following a search near the Boone and Clinton County line, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple departments are assisted in the search for the individual who may be connected to a Louisville homicide.

The search comes after a vehicle pursuit ended on I-65 in the area around 2 a.m. Following the vehicle pursuit, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Around 9:30 a.m., the Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect had been apprehended.