Armed suspect apprehended near Boone, Clinton County line after search

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – An armed suspect is in custody following a search near the Boone and Clinton County line, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
Multiple departments are assisted in the search for the individual who may be connected to a Louisville homicide.
The search comes after a vehicle pursuit ended on I-65 in the area around 2 a.m. Following the vehicle pursuit, the suspect fled the scene on foot.
Around 9:30 a.m., the Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect had been apprehended.