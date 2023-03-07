Suspect search underway in fatal shooting near Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis police are searching for a shooter who killed a man outside Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night.

The shooting had the Indiana Convention Center and roads nearby on lockdown after police said the suspect ran into the Convention Center. Special weapons and tactics teams were called in and scoured the building late Monday night to secure it. Surveillance video from the Convention Center later showed the suspect entering the building and then leaving it. The suspect was then unable to get back inside.

No suspect was in custody as of Tuesday morning and police have not provided a description for the shooter.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called at about 9:45 p.m. Monday to a person shot at the stadium at 500 S. Capitol Ave. A minute later, medics were sent to West South Street and South Missouri Street, just northwest of the stadium. IMPD said they found a man shot on the sidewalk and he died at the scene. No information has been provided about the victim or if he knew the suspect.

A large police presence surrounded the stadium Monday night as well as the nearby Indianapolis Convention Center after the shooting. The Convention Center had been locked down, but that limit was lifted by midnight on Monday. Employees had been asked to shelter in place.

“Security has been extremely helpful with allowing IMPD inside the building for the investigation and letting us review that camera footage with them, and so hopefully we’ll have updates for you,” officer William Young said. “Our officers will continue to have a heavy presence in the downtown area. We are canvassing the area and again we have not taken a suspect into custody at this time.”

Anyone with information was asked to call 317-327-3475.

No events were scheduled Monday night at the stadium. The Indiana Convention Center is preparing to host Work Truck Week, an event set to begin Tuesday with educational sessions.