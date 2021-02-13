Suspect shot, injured in chase with Speedway police officers

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – A suspect was shot during a foot chase with police, according to the Speedway Police Department.

The department said that during a Friday evening investigation, around 11:30 p.m., in the 5900 block of West 25th Street, officers came upon an individual who ran from officers.

A foot chase then began and at one point, the suspect displayed a gun. One of the officers giving chase shot at and struck the suspect.

The suspect was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the department said.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The department said two officers witnessed the suspect’s gun and only one officer fired. The officer who fired has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation of the shooting as is the department’s policy.