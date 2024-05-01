Suspect shot, killed by Beech Grove police; officer slashed with knife during incident

Red and blue police lights on top of an IMPD patrol vehicle. A suspect was shot and killed by police during an incident at a Beech Grove apartment complex in the early morning of May 1, 2024. (WISH Photo)

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect was shot and killed by police during an incident at a Beech Grove apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine told News 8 that the incident unfolded around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say that Beech Grove Police Department officers were called to an apartment in the 4400 block of Willow Bend Drive to check on the welfare of a child. State police later added it was to investigate a child custody dispute.

That address is in the Willow Glen South apartments off South 9th Avenue and East Thompson Road.

Perrine says that officers were on the scene for about 45 minutes when a man confronted officers with a knife. At some point, the suspect attacked an officer with a knife, slashing them across the face. Shots were then fired.

Three officers were involved in the shooting, Perrine says. He didn’t say how many fired their weapons or what led up to the officer being stabbed.

Indiana State Police said they would be assisting Beech Grove police in the investigation. Officers were expected to be on the scene for most of the day.

The name of the suspect hasn’t been released.

News 8 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated with further information.